Australian Open

Konta, Pliskova ease into round two

Ninth seed Johanna Konta breezed into the second round of the Australian Open on Tuesday with a straightforward win over America’s Madison Brengle.

Konta, whose preparations for Melbourne were disrupted by a first-round loss at last week’s Sydney International, showed no signs of rust as she swept aside her challenger 6-3, 6-1 in just over an hour.

The Brit, a quarter-finalist and semi-finalist in the last two years, will face unseeded American Bernarda Pera in the second round.

Karolina Pliskova also enjoyed a relatively stress-free passage into round two with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Paraguay’s Veronica Cepede Royg.

The Czech sixth seed took the first set easily and was cruising at 4-1 in the second before her opponent broke back.

The former world number one held firm though, eventually seeing out the set with another break.

Also into the second round was Caroline Garcia of France, who secured the win over Germany’s Carina Witthoeft.

Garcia, who has never gone further than the third round in Melbourne, was never in trouble as she triumphed 7-5, 6-3 to set up a second-round tie with Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic.

Comments