Konta, Pliskova ease into round two

Ninth seed Johanna Konta breezed into the second round of the Australian Open on Tuesday with a straightforward win over America’s Madison Brengle.

Konta, whose preparations for Melbourne were disrupted by a first-round loss at last week’s Sydney International, showed no signs of rust as she swept aside her challenger 6-3, 6-1 in just over an hour.

The Brit, a quarter-finalist and semi-finalist in the last two years, will face unseeded American Bernarda Pera in the second round.

Ruthless. @JoKonta91 hits 37 winners and eight aces en route to a 6-3 6-1 victory over Madison #Brengle. pic.twitter.com/FAVSku5tPi — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2018

Karolina Pliskova also enjoyed a relatively stress-free passage into round two with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Paraguay’s Veronica Cepede Royg.

The Czech sixth seed took the first set easily and was cruising at 4-1 in the second before her opponent broke back.

The former world number one held firm though, eventually seeing out the set with another break.

GAME, SET, MATCH!@verocepede puts in a commendable performance but @KaPliskova gets the job done 6-3, 6-4 to progress to R2.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/zDdxaCO2PO — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 16, 2018

Also into the second round was Caroline Garcia of France, who secured the win over Germany’s Carina Witthoeft.

"I wasn't very happy with my first set – but I kept fighting and tried to find a solution." The secret is persistence for @CaroGarcia…#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/LL4SLuaTWE — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2018

Garcia, who has never gone further than the third round in Melbourne, was never in trouble as she triumphed 7-5, 6-3 to set up a second-round tie with Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic.