Wozniacki comfortably through to second round

Danish second seed Caroline Wozniacki beat Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu to reach the second round of the Australian Open on Monday.

The 27-year-old Dane overcame the tricky Buzarnescu 6-2, 6-3 on Margaret Court Arena in an hour and 11 minutes with just five unforced errors compared to her opponent’s 33.

She will next play Croatia’s Jana Fett who beat Japan’s Misa Eguchi 6-3, 6-2.

Wozniacki kicked off proceedings by holding serve and breaking her opponents to lead 2-0 but the Romanian broke back a game later and held for 2-2.

But from there on it was all Wozniacki, who held serve and proceeded to claim her opponents in the sixth and eighth games to win the opener 6-2.

Thing’s were a lot closer in the next set, despite Buzarnescu dropping serve in the second game, she broke back and then again to lead 3-2 with her serve to follow.

The Dane, though, was not going to give up and claimed Buzarnescu’s serve to tie things up at 3-3.

Two games later Wozniacki broke her opponents serve for the third time in the set to serve out the match winning it 6-3.

Afterwards, Wozniacki told reporters that she had expected a tough match and was made to fight for every point.

“I knew it as going to be tough and I had to try to fight for every point,” said Wozniacki.

“We know each other very well as we played each other like a million times in the juniors,” she said of Buzarnescu, “I knew she would be a dangerous floater.”

In other women’s first round results, unseeded Hungarian Timea Babos stunned No.10 seed CoCo Vandeweghe of America 7-6(4), 6-2.

Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, who became the first 15-year-old to successfully come through Grand Slam qualifying in 13 years on Sunday, dismissed No.25 seed Peng Shuai of China 6-2, 6-2 in just 57 minutes – becoming the youngest player to win a main draw match in Melbourne since Martina Hingis in 1996.

Kostyuk’s second-round opponent will be local wildcard Olivia Rogowska.

