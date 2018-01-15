Nadal, Kyrgios through at Australian Open

World number one Rafa Nadal is through to the second round of the Australian Open with a comfortable victory over Víctor Estrella Burgos of Dominican Republic on Monday.

The 31-year-old Spaniard was never under any threat wrapping up the match 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 against his 37-year-old opponent in one hour and 37 minutes.

Nadal will next be up against Leonardo Mayer of Argentina, who beat Chilean Nicolás Jarry 6-2, 7-6(1), 6-2, earlier in the day.

In the match, the top seed coasted through the sets and was always in control. He started the first set by holding serve and then immediately claimed his opponents to lead 2-0. A further break two games later saw Nadal 4-0 up before winning the set 6-1.

Things did not get any easier for Burgos as he dropped serve in the opening game of the next set and despite breaking Nadal’s serve in the fifth game the Spaniard broke for the fourth time to claim the second 6-1.

Two service breaks in the third set were all that was needed by Nadal to wrap up the match 6-1.

In another result, Australian 17th seed Nick Kyrgios hammered Brazil’s Rogério Dutra Silva 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in one hour and 29 minutes to set up a second-round meeting with Serbian Viktor Troicki, after he defeated Australian qualifier Alex Bolt coming from two sets down to win 6-7(2), 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4.

In the opening set, the 22-year-old Australian looked very sharp and pounced in the fourth game to break serve and did so again in the sixth to lead 5-1. He then served out the set 6-1.

Kyrgios kicked off set two in perfect fashion with a break in the opening game and did so again in the seventh game to hold serve and take the set 6-3.

It took one service break, in the seventh game, for the Kyrgios to win the set and match 6-4.

France’s 15th-seeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga beat American Kevin King 6-4, 6-4, 6-1 to set up a second round clash with Canadian youngster Denis Shapovalov.

