Cilic battles past Pospisil

Sixth-seeded Marin Cilic of Croatia was a four-set winner over Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil at the Australian Open on Monday.

The 29-year-old Cilic was not at his best when winning 6-2, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(5) in three hours and 19 minutes on court three in Melbourne.

In the opening two sets, Cilic was in control with two service breaks in each set to lead 6-2, 6-2 seemingly in cruise mode.

Pospisil, however to his credit, never gave up and was rewarded in the seventh game of the next set with a break to lead 4-3 and then went on to claim the third set 6-4.

Things went with serve until the sixth game of the third set when Cilic broke his opponents serve to lead 4-2.

Cilic then went on to serve for the match when leading 5-3 but Pospisil saved a match point to break serve and stay alive.

In the 10th game, the Canadian saved a further three match points to hold serve. Things went on serve for the set to be decided by a tiebreaker.

The Croat went on to win the tiebreaker 7-5 on his third match point.

In other men’s singles results, unseeded Australian Matthew Ebden caused an upset when he defeated big-serving American 16th seed John Isner 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Spain’s 10th seed Pablo Carreño Busta beat Jason Kubler of Australia 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 and will next meet Frenchman Gilles Simon after he downed Romania’s Marius Copil 7-5, 6-4, 6-3.

