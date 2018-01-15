Dimitrov cruises past Novak in Melbourne

Bulgarian third seed Grigor Dimitrov reached the second round of the Australian Open with a straight-sets victory over Austrian qualifier Dennis Novak in Melbourne on Monday.

Dimitrov, who was a semi-finalist last year, needed one hour and 39 minutes on Rod Laver Arena to beat Novak 6-3, 6-2, 6-1 and will next be up against another qualifier in either American Mackenzie McDonald or Swede Elias Ymer.

The third seed looked sharp and in good form hitting 21 winners and never looked challenged.

In the opening set, Dimitrov claimed his opponents serve in the fourth game and never looked back thereafter to claim the opener 6-3.

The second set began in perfect fashion for the Bulgarian when he broke Novak’s serve in the opening game and then again in the fifth to lead 4-1, going on to win the set 6-2.

It was all Dimitrov in the third as he claimed his opponents serve in the third, fifth and seventh games to win the set and match 6-1.

While in an upset, Britain’s Kyle Edmund beat South African 11th seed Kevin Anderson 6-7(4), 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Stream every match live on the FOX Sports Asia and FOX+ apps