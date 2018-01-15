2018 AO: A Grand Slam holiday guide according to the tennis pros

FOX Sports Asia lets the 2018 Australian Open tennis stars bring us on a tour of down under and reveal their favourite Aussie sights!

The first Grand Slam of the calendar year is underway, and the world’s best tennis players are ready with their game face on to battle it out on the courts.

But this year’s Australian Open (AO) participants were already settled in the country well before the action kicked off at the Rod Laver Arena!

So, what interesting sights did your favourite tennis pros hit up before stepping on the hard court down under?

Roger Federer

Due to his Hopman Cup involvement, Roger Federer spent some time in Perth, Western Australia. The Fed Express managed to squeeze in a short sojourn at Rottnest island and even made friends with the local quokka – a small wallaby-like marsupial!

The ever-popular Swiss tennis legend was given the VIP treatment upon his arrival in Melbourne, with Earth’s mightiest heroes, The Avengers waiting on him during the AO pre-event festivities!

Rafael Nadal

While his last year’s finals opponent Federer made friends with the fun-sized quokka, Rafael Nadal decided to go big at Melbourne’s Werribee Zoo – posing for a picture with a rhino in the summer sun.

Nicholas Kyrgios

The Aussie homeboy, who should feel right at home in Melbourne, decided to play tour guide this year by showing the Grand Slam crowds the way to the Rod Laver Arena with his image plastered all over the city’s public tram system.

Venus Williams

Taking part in the Sydney International for the first time in nineteen years, Venus Williams, going solo this year, gave us a sneak peek at her training regime at the local gym.

Still, it was not all work and no play for the American as she hit up not one, but two of Sydney’s famed beaches!

Maria Sharapova

Showing that she means business, Maria Sharapova wasted no time at all hitting up the court after landing in Melbourne.

However, the tennis darling still managed to find the time to hit up some of sights of the world’s most liveable city – namely the iconic street art covered walls of Hosier Lane! #wanderlust

Guess who else she spotted during her time around town?

Simona Halep

The Romanian, who flew in after her Shenzhen Open success, was clearly taking things easy by staying in with the city’s preferred beverage-of-choice – a cup of warm latte.

And what trip to Melbourne is complete without hitting up their famous local café and brunch culture?

The current World No. 1 female tennis player even ran into the Fed Express while out at Crown Towers! Guess it is a small world after all!

Elina Svitolina

The winner of the Brisbane International might have taken it easy in Melbourne since her win up north, but she was a sight for the crowd to behold in her stunning gown at the AO gala!

Karolina Pliskova

The sixth-seeded Pliskova will be looking to improve on her last year’s quarter-final finish and reclaim top spot in the rankings.

After clocking in her training hours, the Czech national spent the day busking in the sun along the Yarra River.

The 2016 US Open runner-up was also spotted at Crown Towers in a drop-dead gorgeous golden gown by Australian designer Alin Le’Kal.

Garbine Muguruza

Although the third-seeded Spanish-Venezuelan’s AO involvement was in doubt due to a niggling injury, it was all rainbows and sunshine for Garbine Muguruza as she was spotted at Crown Towers busking in the Australian summer sun.

Eugenie Bouchard

Knocked out in the first round of Hobart Open, Eugenie Bouchard has arrived in Melbourne meaning business. The 2013 WTA Newcomer of the Year uploaded a IG video of herself hard at work doing sprints practice!

After working up a sweat, the Canadian tennis star joined her boys for some good bites at the luxurious Crown Towers.

**Special Bonus**

Serena Williams

Having previously starred in Beyonce’s Sorry music video, AO absentee Serena Williams revealed how she was spending her downtime.

The reigning AO women’s champion might not be fighting fit for the first Grand Slam of the year, but she still has enough in the tank to bust a move. Or two…

Now that her sister Venus needs an early (jet) ride home, maybe Serena can show your sisterly love and swing by in her private jet! #ballerlifestyle #makeitrain #gobigorgohome

