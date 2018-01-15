Stephens crashes out in first round to China’s Zhang Shuai

US Open champion and 13th seed Sloane Stephens crashed out of the Australian Open in the first round on Monday after losing in three sets to China’s Zhang Shuai.

Stephens, who hasn’t won a singles match since her victory at Flushing Meadows, started well winning the first set 6-2 and served for the match at 5-4 in the second before being pegged back by Zhang, who broke serve and then took the second set 7-2 in the tiebreak.

The Chinese player then closed out the match, taking the third set 6-2 to make the second round.

The first big upset of the 2018 #AusOpen! Zhang Shuai knocks the reigning US Open Champion @sloanestephens out of Melbourne with a 6-2 6-7(2) 6-2 win. pic.twitter.com/66mykjHwIk — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 15, 2018

A second grand slam winner from 2017 fared better as seventh seed and reigning Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko eased into the second round with a straight sets win over Francesca Schiavone of Italy.

The Latvian wrapped up a regulation win over the 37-year old veteran, winning 6-1, 6-4 to set up a second-round tie with Duan Ying-Ying of China.

In other action, Julia Goerges (12) of Germany defeated Sofia Kenin of the US 6-4, 6-4.

