AO 2018 – What’s happening off the court? 

As the Australian Open gets underway in Melbourne, Deepti Narwani takes a look at some of the things that have been happening off the beaten track.

Trophy Controversy

With defending champion Serena Williams sitting out of the 2018 Australian Open, it was Maria Sharapova who carried the coveted women’s trophy during the draw on Thursday.

However, not everyone was supportive of this decision.

Maria Sharapova carries the Australian Open trophy onto the court and is now being asked about her time away from the sport as if it was a break by choice or through injury. Not a good look for the sport. #AusOpen — Stuart Fraser (@stu_fraser) January 11, 2018

I think Maria Sharapova often got a raw deal in her anti-doping hearings…but I still cannot believe #AusOpen had her carry the trophy onto court. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 11, 2018

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley defended the decision to invite Sharapova to the draw ceremony.

“We wanted to have a former champion,” he said. “We were happy she accepted our invite. The adjudication has occurred on that (the drugs ban). Maria deserved the opportunity,”Tiley stated.

Angelique Kerber and Sharapova are the only former Australian Open champions taking part in the 2018 edition. But with Kerber competing in Sydney, Tiley was thrilled to have Sharapova at the draw.

Venus Plus One?

Venus Williams who is extremely coy about her personal life has recently been spotted with millionaire Nicholas Hammond.

Hammond, a wealthy financier, is 12 years younger than Williams.

Tennis star Venus Williams and beau Nicholas “Nicky” Hammond out and about in NOLA. Dating since Wimbledon. pic.twitter.com/bGOQCVx8MZ — Cassandra Williams (@Cwms84Cassandra) November 16, 2017

One of their first public outings was at the 2017 US Open where he was seated in her family’s box. This has left many wondering as to whether Hammond will be supporting his lady Down Under in Australia.

Novak Djokovic’s Favourite Memory

While announcing his new partnership with Asics Tennis, Novak Djokovic was asked about his favourite Australian Open memory.

We’re here live for the announcement of @DjokerNole’s new partnership with @AsicsTennis – and the release of his signature new kicks, the Gel-Resolution Novak 👟 #IMoveMe pic.twitter.com/6hD3DN2ooi — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 11, 2018

Djokovic quickly stated that it was the 2012 final where he claimed victory after a gruelling 5 hour 53 minute match – the longest final in grand slam history.

“The match that stands out is the one with Nadal. It was just amazing… We went toe-to-toe for the first point to the last point…We were both collapsing at the end. It’s something I’ll never forget,” – @DjokerNole on his favourite #AusOpen memory. pic.twitter.com/nglyBW9ACY — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 11, 2018

Family or Tennis?

Wins are indeed great but family will always be number one for reigning champion Roger Federer.

"The last eight years have just been…the best." For @rogerfederer, family comes first 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wp2a8tYW7L — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 12, 2018

Feeling Wild

Amidst his intense training Rafael Nadal managed to take some time off and visit the Victoria Zoo.

Doesn’t that rhinoceros look ready for the Australian Open?

