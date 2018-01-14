Tomic lashes out after AO qualifying failure

Bernard Tomic reacted angrily to reporters questions following his defeat in qualifying for the Australian Open, boasting about money to reporters post-match.

The 25-year-old missed out on the year’s first grand slam event after losing 6-1, 6-7(5-7), 6-4 to 218-ranked Italian Lorenzo Sonego.

The loss means Tomic, who was once ranked as high as 17 in the world, will miss his first grand slam tournament in seven years while his ranking will fall even lower than its current 142.

Asked where he would go following the loss, Tomic said sarcastically.

“I just count money, that’s all I do. I count my millions,” he said.

“You go do what I did. Bye bye.

“You go make 13-14 million. Good luck guys.”

Tomic’s behaviour echoed controversial comments he made last year following his early exit from Wimbledon, where he admitted that he was “a little bored” after being accused of faking an injury and deliberately tanking his first-round match against Mischa Zverev.

On that occasion he was fined $20,000.