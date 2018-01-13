Australian Open 2018: What the players are saying

The Australian Open is just days away and the main contenders are offering their final thoughts before the battle starts.

Rafael Nadal

What does being No 1 in the world mean to Rafael Nadal? Not all that much, it turns out.

Novak Djokovic

After more than six months on the sidelines, Novak Djokovic is delighted to be back.

Djokovic also admits his injury has not fully healed, however.

Caroline Wozniacki

Bring it on, says Caroline Wozniacki, who doesn’t fear any opponent.

Milos Raonic

Another player who struggled with injury in 2017, Milos Raonic is just happy to be fit and playing.

Garbine Muguruza

Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza hasn’t had the perfect preparation, but is determined all the same.

Simona Halep

Romanian World No 1 Simona Halep is asked about the controversy surrounding the naming of the Margaret Court Arena, after Court’s negative comments about gay and transgender people.

What about the rest?

We’d like to give you all of the top contenders’ thoughts on their Australian Open chances, but it looks like some of them been having too much fun.

