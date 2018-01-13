Konta tipped to win Australian Open

Jo Konta has been tipped as a contender for the Australian Open title after linking up with Maria Sharapova’s former coach.

British player Konta is the ninth seed in Melbourne for next week’s tournament, despite concerns over a hip injury which forced her to retire at last week’s Brisbane International.

For the last two months, Konta has teamed up with American coach Michael Joyce, who steered Sharapova to the Australian Open crown in 2008.

And Joyce believes Konta can achieve likewise after seeing the parallels between the two players.

“She has a lot of characteristics like Maria,” says Joyce.

“They both want it really bad. They both aren’t going to cut corners to get there, or leave any stone unturned.

“I like the way Jo plays. I like the offensive-style player, and I think hers is a simple game if she’s executing.

“The hard part is to get them to do it day in and day out and to have confidence, to know they belong and that they can win a lot of matches on their terms.

“I have no doubt that with her game and where she is, she can win a Grand Slam.”

