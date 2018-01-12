Stream every Australian Open match live on FOX+

From Monday 15th January, tennis fans in Singapore, Philippines, Hong Kong and Taiwan can stream every match of the 2018 Australian Open live on the FOX+ app. So, if you’re on the go or on your way home, catch every moment of the match on your mobile, tablet or laptop.

The Australian Open is much more than just the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year. It marks the start of the tennis season and is played in the height of the Australian summer. It’s also traditionally viewed as the hottest Grand Slam event, and it’s not uncommon to have on-court temperatures exceeding 40 ˚C.

With up to 16 simultaneous live feeds, FOX+ will give tennis fans unique multi-court coverage so they are able to easily switch between matches and follow their favourite players as they progress through the tournament. If they can’t catch the live coverage, replays of matches on Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena, and Hisense Arena will be available on-demand shortly after the match is over. There will also be on-demand daily highlights of the action and recaps of the best matches of the day.

You’ll find the live feeds in a dedicated Events section on the sports page of FOX+ and once you start watching, you’re able to easily flick through all the different coverage and switch to main FOX Sports channels.

FOX+ is available on Apple and Android devices, as well as www.foxplus.com.

Get ready for two weeks of glorious tennis from the Australian Open, all on FOX+!

