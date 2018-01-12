10 tennis-related movies to set the mood for 2018 Australian Open

FOX Sports Asia picks out a selection of ten tennis-related movies to get you in the mood for the 2018 Australian Open.

So close yet so far; that statement has never been more true now that we are mere days away to the first Grand Slam of the year.

Tennis fans will have already been eagerly rubbing their hands in anticipation since the conclusion of the US Open last September, but there is still the matter of the weekend to get over.

So while you tennis fans Netflix and chill this weekend, let us recommend ten movies that you should be watching to build up to Monday’s First Round matches.

Battle of the Sexes (2017)

If you are looking for a digestible tennis history lesson, but don’t want to fall asleep watching the History Channel, look no further than the biographical sports movie Battle of the Sexes.

Centred around the 1973 tennis match between American tennis legends Billie Jean King and Robert (aka Bobby) Rigg, the film stars Academy Award winner Emma Stone and Golden Globe winner Steve Carrell.

The two stars were nominated for the 2018 Golden Globes Awards for their performances.

Love Means Zero (2017)

If the above Hollywood dramedy is too light for your liking, then get your dose of reality with Love Means Zero – an intriguing documentary about infamous tennis coach Nick Bollettieri.

The Machiavellian New Yorker’s tennis academy is famous for producing a host of champions – Andre Agassi, Monica Seles, Jim Courier, Venus and Serena Williams, Boris Becker and many more!

The film focuses heavily on Bollettieri’s relationship with ex-student Agassi.

7 Days in Hell (2015)

Inspired by the 2010 Wimbledon First Round match between John Isner and Nicolas Mahut which went on for eleven hours, five minutes over three days, 7 Days in Hell is a mockumentary in which two professional tennis players face off in the longest match in history.

Featuring Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg and Game of Thrones heartthrob Kit Harington, this hilarious movie will leave you in stitches as you learn more about the players in question – Aaron “The Bad Boy of Tennis” Williams and the child tennis prodigy Charles Poole.

By the way, don’t forget to keep your eyes peeled for Serena Williams’ cameo!

Borg vs McEnroe (2017)

Another biographical sports drama; Borg vs McEnroe looks at the famous tennis rivalry between Sweden’s Bjorn Borg and USA’s John McEnroe.

After picking fights with robots from outer space, Emmy Award-winning actor Shia LaBeouf channels his rage as McEnroe while Swedish actor Sverrir Gudnason plays the unmistakable Bjorn Borg.

The film follows the pair during the 1980 Wimbledon Championship and their much-anticipated clash in the finals.

Break Point (2014)

A feel-good comedy; Break Point is the story of two estranged brothers, and ex-tennis doubles partners, who decide to reunite for one last shot at Grand Slam glory.

Essentially an underdog tale, brash man-child Jimmy Price must convince his brother Darren to join him back on the courts.

In order to do so, Jimmy must enlist the help of an unusual 11-year-old called Barry.

Wimbledon (2004)

One for the girlfriends; Wimbledon is a romantic comedy that sees a jaded British pro-tennis player win the heart of a rising American tennis starlet.

Hollywood actors Paul Bettany and Kirsten Dunst star in the two main leading roles, with Jon Favreau and James McAvoy in supporting roles.

Real-life tennis legends Chris Evert and John McEnroe also feature in the film.

Balls Out: Gary the Tennis Coach (2009)

Early 2000s’ star, and American Pie alumni, Seann William Scott (aka STIFLER!) delivers the laughs in this side-splitting comedy.

Playing a failed tennis pro turned high school janitor, Scott is the lovable Gary Houseman who is reluctantly forced into coaching a group of teenage misfits.

Along the way, there will be laughs and tears as you follow their journey from tennis amateurs to the Nebraska State Championship.

Venus and Serena (2012)

If you are still reeling from the absence of Serena Williams, then you will love this Maiken Baird and Michelle Major directed documentary which features never-before-seen footage of the Williams sisters.

By doing so, we are given a backstage pass to the life and career of Serena and Venus.

Besides speaking directly with the sisters, the film also interviews those close to them so as to gain exclusive insights into their relationship. The film also features iconic American tennis great Billie Jean King.

Nobody’s Perfect (1990)

A cross between Mrs Doubtfire and Mulan; Nobody’s Perfect is an American comedy that stars Chad Lowe and Gail O’Grady.

Lowe plays Stephen, a college jock who decides to join the girls’tennis squad after he is kicked off his own team. The only problem is that he has to dress up as one!

In the process, Stephen gradually becomes closer his crush Shelly.

Tennis Anyone? (2005)

Television stars Donal Logue and Kirk Fox star and direct this indie sports film about two Hollywood B-listers who crash celebrity tennis tournaments in order to find meaning in their lives.

The charming picture also co-stars Jason Isaacs, Danny Trejo and Paul Rudd.

