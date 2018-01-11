All you need to know about the Aus Open draw

The draw for the 2018 Australian Open has taken place and we put together the most important outcomes right here.

In the men’s draw, top seed and last year’s runner-up Rafael Nadal is in Marin Cilic’s section of the draw and if all hold seed, they will face off in the quarter-finals.

Defending champion Roger Federer starts his tournament against Aljaz Bedene and is on track to face Belgium’s David Goffin in the last eight. However, 2009 US Open winner Juan Martin Del Potro also lurks in Federer’s quarter of the draw.

Six-time champion Novak Djokovic is seeded 14th and faces a few potential banana skins on his way through the draw. The Serb faces Donald Young in his opener and will likely meet the dangerous Gael Monfils in the second round. It doesn’t get much easier, as he could face fourth seed Alexander Zverev as early as the fourth round.

Third seed Grigor Dimitrov is on track to face Australian hopeful Nick Kyrgios in the fourth round.

Projected men’s quarterfinals: Nadal v Cilic

Dimitrov v Sock

Thiem v Zverev

Goffin v Federer#AusOpen — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 11, 2018

In the women’s draw, top seed Simona Halep faces 17-year-old Australian qualifier Destanee Aiava in the opening round and is likely to face 16th seed Elena Vesnina in the fourth round.

Seven-time grand slam winner Venus Williams has a tough opener against Belinda Bencic and will face 12th seed Julia Goerges in the fourth round if the seeds hold.

Second seed and former world number one Caroline Wozniacki has a potential fourth round clash against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, after which she could be up against power-hitter Jelena Ostapenko,

who is seeded seventh.

Five-time grand slam winner Maria Sharapova is seeded 47th and will face former champion Angelique Kerber in third round if she starts with a couple victories in Melbourne.