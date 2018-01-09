2018 Australian Open: The Style Icons

The 2018 Australia Open is right around the corner and many of our favourite players are training hard for the chance to take home the silverware. While we wait to see who will dazzle on court, let’s take a look at some of the stars that have dazzled us with their style.

Roger Federer

The defending Australian Open men’s singles champion is a master of looking good. Federer was crowned the 2016 Most Stylish Man of the year by GQ and it was no doubt due to the sharp looks that he pulls on and off the court. In an interview with Vogue, Federer pointed out that the key components of his style are bright colours and fine details.

Venus Williams

Williams the elder, Venus is no stranger to the fashion world. Similar to her younger sis, Venus attended fashion school and has earned a degree in fashion design from the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale. Venus is the CEO and sole owner of her clothing line, EleVen, which targets the fashion forward athletic woman. The seven-time grand slam winner often rocks many of her own designs on the court.

Rafael Nadal

Nadal’s style has changed drastically since his early tennis days. The Spaniard told the Daily Mail, that he now much prefers to wear sleeves when playing. He pairs it with his signature headband which he has admitted to owning dozens of in multiple different colours. When off the court, Nadal remains a fan of jeans and a simple T-shirt.

@babolat #PlayToBeWild A post shared by Rafa Nadal (@rafaelnadal) on Sep 12, 2017 at 7:42am PDT

Maria Sharapova

Sharapova a self-proclaimed fashion lover has been a trend setter throughout her career. The Russian told Vogue that she enjoys experimenting with her active wear choices and is heavily influenced by the culture of each tournament’s host city. Off court, Sharapova gravitates towards dresses with clean and simple lines. The Russian believes it is important to invest in key staples such as white jeans and black jumpsuits.

Andy Murray

Although out injured, Murray has a special flare in both his game play as well as his fashion style. In true Wimbledon fashion the Briton enjoys sticking to all-white match attire which he pairs with a baseball cap to keep his curly locks away. Murray likes to keep it classic in his suit choices often sporting a black suit with a crisp white shirt underneath it.

Serena Williams

Serena, who was slated to make her return to the court in Melbourne, has never been afraid to try different looks. Whether a crisp white tennis outfit or an emerald green Versace gown, Serena slays. Fashion has long been a passion of hers and she even attended two years of fashion school to learn more about it. The reigning women’s singles champion has designed her own athletic clothing line with Nike and has also gone on to partner with HSN to design a chic clothing line for the everyday woman. It’s just a shame she won’t be on court this year.