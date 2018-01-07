Kyrgios brushes off injury concerns for Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios is confident that he will avoid any injury troubles at the Australian Open after his Brisbane International triumph.

Kyrgios beat Ryan Harrison in straight sets in Brisbane on Sunday to win the final warm-up tournament for next week’s first Grand Slam of 2018, in Melbourne.

Despite his success in Brisbane, Kyrgios had his left knee taped up in the final after being plagued by ongoing injury issues last season.

But the 22-year-old believes the rigours of a Grand Slam may actually benefit him, as he bids to advance beyond the third round in Melbourne for only the second time.

Kyrgios said: “The front of my knee gets better the warmer it gets. That’s kind of the gist with tendons, as I’ve been told.

“The more load and the more movement you give it, the better it gets.

“Right now, I feel pretty good. How many sets did I play this week? 11. So, I feel pretty good. I feel good.”