The 7 greatest Australian Open matches

If this year’s Australian Open delivers a match even half as good as the seven on this list, fans are in for a real treat.

What makes a truly great Grand Slam match? Is it the players involved, the scoreline, the emotional moments or the storylines behind the scenes that help frame the action?

Sometimes, it’s all of the above.

7. Navratilova v Evert, 1981 final

It’s hard to pick the best of the 45 matches Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova played against each other, but this one may have been it.

Providing the backdrop to the final, Navratilova had become an American citizen just five months earlier, and had publicly revealed her sexuality at a time when such a disclosure was virtually unheard of.

Evert entered the match as the No 1-ranked player in the world, but Navritolova was her biggest challenger – even amongst the star-studded women’s field assembled at the time.

The stage was set, and the players delivered.

The match will be remembered for Evert’s epic fightback, one of the greatest ever in Grand Slam finals.

After losing the first set, Navratilova bounced back in incredible fashion, steamrolling through the second and taking a 5-1 lead in the third.

But somehow Evert found a way back, conjuring her best tennis when she needed it most and winning six games in a row against a seemingly unstoppable opponent to close out an unlikely 6-7, 6-4, 7-5 victory.

6. Agassi v Sampras, 2000 Semifinals

What do you get when the greatest server in the game takes on the greatest returner – and both men are in fantastic form? A classic Australian Open semi-final, that’s what.

Despite being the 30th match-up between the two players, it was only the second one to go the distance.

Sampras fired 37 aces and was his usual brilliant and accurate self, but on this occasion Agassi’s natural power and aggression came out on top.

The scoreline ended 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 (0-7), 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 to Agassi, after Sampras had failed to kill off the contest during an epic fourth-set tie-breaker that had the crowd watching every point with bated breath.

The match was also notable for featuring a rare moment in which the ice cold Sampras lost his cool, shouting at Agassi’s cheering coach, Brad Gilbert, during the fifth set.

“Andre and I have been a part of a lot of epics,” Sampras said after the match, having calmed down and returned to his usual self. “Today was definitely one of them, and he got the best of me.”

5. Seles v Graf, 1993 final

Anyone who was around to witness the Graf v Seles rivalry knows just how intense it was, and how much it captured the public’s imagination.

Heading into the 1993 Australian Open, Seles had only recently replaced Graf as the World No 1 after winning six of the last Grand Slam events.

Her one defeat came against Graf at Wimbledon in 1992, but despite a desperately tight battle in Melbourne, it was 19-year-old Seles who came out on top again courtesy of a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory.

It seemed the Graf era truly was over, a reality that made one crazed Graf fan’s thoughts turn tragically violent. Three months later, Seles was stabbed during a tournament in Germany, and missed nearly three years of her tennis career as a result.

The 1993 Australian Open final will be remembered as the moment in which Seles seemed to conquer the sport, only to have it cruelly taken away shortly after.

4. Nadal v Federer, 2009 final

A match no Federer fan will want to be reminded of, Rafael Nadal’s 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (7-3), 3-6, 6-2 victory over Roger in the 2009 final is remembered more for the post-match emotions displayed by the normally unflappable Federer than the tennis itself.

While the match was not quite a classic on par with the 2008 Wimbledon final between the duo the previous year, few will forget a bitterly disappointed Federer breaking down in tears after the five-set defeat.

“God, it’s killing me,” Federer said as he tried to deliver his post-match speech, before he broke down and was consoled by Nadal.

It was a moment that seemed to confirm that Federer and Nadal were not just talented athletes, but the sporting icons we all know them to be today.

3. Capriati v Hingis, 2002 final

Boiling heat, a profanity-laced rant and the eventual champion saving four match points before clinching victory – the 2002 Australian Open final between Jennifer Capriati and Martina Hingis was one for the ages.

Everything about Capriati’s comeback in the early 2000s – after personal problems had seemingly killed her career for good – was remarkable.

Her Australian Open victory in 2001 would have been a storybook ending in itself, but Capriati had more left in the tank the following year.

With both players given a 10-minute break during the match to apply ice packs and cope with the intense heat, tensions simmered and threatened to boil over when a linesman’s call saw Capriati unleash an expletive-laden tirade.

But the American was able to put that incident behind her and recovered to dominate the final set and clinch a 4-6, 7-6 (7), 6-2 victory.

2. Sampras v Courier, 1995 quarter-finals

Pete Sampras’ 6-7 (4-7), 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Jim Courier in the 1995 Australian Open quarterfinals was a great match in its own right, but the reason it makes this list is because of what it revealed about Sampras.

To the surprise and confusion of everyone watching, the great champion started crying during one of his service games, shortly after tying the match at two sets apiece.

Only later did people discover that Tim Gullikson, Sampras’ close friend and coach, had been diagnosed with brain cancer and had flown to America that day for treatment after collapsing in the locker room.

For a moment, the normally unflappable and stoic Sampras could not help but show his emotions, but it didn’t throw him off. Remarkably, he was able to collect himself and complete the victory.

Courier later said that while losing is never good, he took “a lot of satisfaction” from the match and the “really great sense of camaraderie” he and Pete shared in the locker room afterwards.

As for Gullikson, he sadly died less than a year later – but not before becoming a part of Australian Open lore.

1. Djokovic v Nadal, 2012 final

The rest may be in no particular order, but few people would dispute having this match at No 1 on their list.

In 2012, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal played what many people believe to be the greatest Grand Slam final of all time.

In a battle that lasted an energy-sapping 5 hours and 53 minutes – a new record for Grand Slam finals – Djokovic defeated Nadal 5–7, 6–4, 6–2, 6–7 (5–7), 7–5 to claim the trophy.

The sheer intensity of Djokovic’s joy at coming out on top was eclipsed only by the depths of Nadal’s disappointment.

Afterwards, the Spaniard called it both the hardest loss of his career and the best match he ever played.

Surprisingly, even the winner had mixed emotions.

“I’m full of joy,” Djokovic said, “but I think still I don’t have a real sense of what’s going on.”