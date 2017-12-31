Serena still unsure over Australia return

Serena Williams has refused to confirm her participation in the Australian Open after making her comeback in Abu Dhabi.

Williams lost to Jelena Ostapenko in a two-set exhibition match, as she made her first appearance on the court in 11 months after giving birth to a baby girl in September.

Organisers expect the 23-time Grand Slam winner to defend her Australian Open title, when the tournament gets underway on January 15.

But while she is entered in the event, Williams is still unsure whether she will compete, as she takes her comeback “one day at a time”.

“I’m going to assess everything with (coach) Patrick (Mouratoglou) and my team and go from there,” she said.

“I think everything is so much easier for me having my daughter at home waiting for me and knowing that I’ve won 23 Grand Slam singles titles.

“I don’t have anything to prove but I just want to go out there and play. I’m not done yet.”