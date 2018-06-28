Kyrgios fined for ‘inappropriate behaviour’

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has been fined 15,000 euros ($17,500) by the ATP for inappropriate behaviour during last week’s Queen’s Club tournament.

The 23-year-old Kyrgios was caught on camera performing an imitation of a lewd sex act in a courtside chair at the change of ends during his semi-final loss to Marin Cilic on Saturday.

During an earlier win at the tournament over Kyle Edmund, British broadcaster BBC apologized to viewers after a string of expletives by Kyrgios were audible on air.

Kyrgios, who is regarded as one of the most talented upcoming players on the ATP tour with a solid all-court game, including one of the best serves in tennis, but his climb to greatness has been ‘dented’ by his behaviour on and off the court which has seen him fined on a regular basis.