Djokovic reaches first ATP final in 12 months

Novak Djokovic’s title drought might be set to come to an end after booking his place in Sunday’s Queen’s Club final.

The former World No 1 from Serbia hasn’t won on the ATP Tour since Eastbourne in July of last year, but all that could be set to change after he defeated Jeremy Chardy 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 in London on Saturday to leave himself just one win away from the title.

Career final No.99 for @DjokerNole, and his first in over 11 months 👏🙏 Djokovic defeats Jeremy Chardy 7-6(5) 6-4 at #QueensTennis pic.twitter.com/VhsJUI2KEp — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 23, 2018

Standing between him and the trophy is Croatia’s Marin Cilic, who narrowly edged Nick Kyrgios 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-4) in the day’s other semi-final.

Sunday’s match will mark Djokovic’s 99th career final, and victory would see him move above Stefan Edberg into sole possession of ninth place in the all-time match wins list on 802.

With Wimbledon just around the corner, Djokovic seems to be rediscovering his form just in time.

“It was very pleasing to go through to the final. It’s been a while since I’ve played for a title so it’s a special moment considering what I have been through,” Djokovic said.

“It’s a great occasion. I would lie if I say I wasn’t ambitious coming into the tournament so I’m hoping I can go all the way.”

Chardy was facing a tough task against Djokovic, a player who had beaten him in straight sets in all 10 of their previous encounters.

And while the Frenchman put up a brave fight and proved a tough customer at times, Djokovic was ultimately able to win the points that mattered, edging the first-set tie-break before sealing the second with a solitary break of serve.

The match between Cilic and Kyrgios was a similarly tight affair. With no breaks of serve, it was left to two close tie-breaks to decide the contest, both of which Cilic was able to win.

2012 champion @cilic_marin is back in the @QueensTennis final for the 4th time! 🙌🙌 He defeats Nick Kyrgios 7-6(3) 7-6(4) to improve to 28-9 lifetime at #QueensTennis pic.twitter.com/1OCEmAdIAT — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 23, 2018

“It’s so special to play here. I’ve played great tennis throughout this week and have another shot at the title,” Cilic said.

“Nick is serving so good so it was tough to get any break points. I was maybe a bit more lucky in those situations and composed.

“I’ll be ready for the final, I’m definitely going to give my best for a trophy.”