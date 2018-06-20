Andy Murray impresses on return from injury

Andy Murray returned to action after nearly a year out with a hip injury at Queen’s on Tuesday, going down in a narrow defeat to Nick Kyrgios.

Murray lost 2-6, 7-6 (7-4), 7-5 to the Australian World No 21, but will be encouraged by his first performance after such a lengthy lay-off.

Kyrgios, true to his fashion, did not appear switched on for the match in the first set, but he was eventually able to focus and gain the upper hand to triumph in two hours and 39 minutes.

Good friends, great fight! 💪😛@NickKyrgios earns his first career win over Andy Murray, 2-6, 7-6(4), 7-5 at #QueensTennis pic.twitter.com/TmWYZ0tZCU — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 19, 2018

“I was thinking how great it was to see Andy back. I asked if he is was okay at the end of the match and he was,” Kyrgios said.

“It was nice to finally get a win over him I can’t really count it. He came out really good and I kind of expected that. Personally I feel good. I was out for two-and-a-half months so I’m feeling good.

“Regarding my own style. I’ve been entertaining since I was kid. I’ve got bad and good things but I’m never going to change.”

While Murray looked a little rusty at times, for the most part the core aspects of his game all seemed to be back in place.

Didn't get the win… But what a thrill to see you back in fight mode @andy_murray 💪🙏#QueensTennis pic.twitter.com/EomWqXMcaI — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 19, 2018

He did fade somewhat in the decider, and ultimately gave up match point tamely on a double fault, but there were far more positives for Murray in the match than negatives.

Elsewhere, another former World No 1 on the comeback trail continued his resurgence with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over John Millman.

Novak Djokovic showed glimpses of his old form during the recent clay-court season, but looked even more formidable returning to grass on Tuesday, demolishing Millman in just 67 minutes.

Earlier in the day, Milos Raonic and Grigor Dimitrov both booked their places in the second round as well.

Dimitrov defeated Damir Dzumhur 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, while Raonic was leading 6-1, 3-1 when his opponent, India’s Yuki Bhambri, was forced to retire hurt.