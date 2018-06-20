Federer’s winning streak on grass continues

Roger Federer secured his 17th straight win on grass with a straight sets victory over Aljaz Bedene at the Halle Open in Germany on Tuesday.

Federer, who returned from a three-month lay-off with victory in Stuttgart last week, needed just 73 minutes to dispatch World No 72 Bedene 6-3, 6-4.

A solitary break in each set did the job for the Swiss great, who dropped just four points on his serve and converted two of seven break point opportunities.

17th consecutive grass-court win 🙌@rogerfederer begins his hunt for a 10th Halle title with a fine 6-3 6-4 victory over Aljaz Bedene.#GerryWeberOpen pic.twitter.com/1zOFxKigoz — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 19, 2018

Federer is now just five wins away from matching Jimmy Connors’ all-time record of 174 victories on grass. He is bidding for a record-extending 10th trophy in Halle, which would put him just one shy of 100 title wins.

It was not a good day for Alexander Zverev, however. The third-seeded German suffered a shock 6-1, 6-4 defeat to Borna Coric.

Top-shelf tennis from @borna_coric! 💪👏 Takes out No.2-seeded Sascha Zverev 6-1 6-4 at #GerryWeberOpen for his 20th win of 2018. pic.twitter.com/zU569BJP8c — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 19, 2018

It was a surprisingly dominant win for the Croatian, who claimed four breaks of serve to Zverev’s one to book his place in the second round.

There were also first-round wins for Florian Mayer, Matthew Ebden, Karen Khachanov, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Philipp Kohlschreiber and Benoit Paire.