Del Potro back to winning ways

The former US Open champion is currently ranked world No 338 after undergoing surgery on his left wrist last year and missing more than 10 months of the tour.

He needed a wild card to enter the main draw in Sydney, where he is the defending champion, but looked fit and sharp in beating 69th-ranked Stakhovsky in 88 minutes. He will face top-seeded Fabio Fognini of Italy in the second round.

Del Potro delayed his comeback a week after pulling out of the Brisbane International tournament with residual pain in his wrist. But he looked unimpeded against Stakhovsky on Tuesday as he served seven aces and never faced a break point.

“These guys are playing all year. It’s time to get back on the train again,” Del Potro said. “This tournament is very special to me.”

It was Del Potro’s second extended layoff with a wrist injury. After capturing his only Grand Slam title at the 2009 US Open, he underwent surgery on his right wrist and was sidelined for eight months.?? ???? ?? ????

Bernard Tomic, who was runner-up to Del Potro in last year’s final, needed only 43 minutes to beat Igor Sijsling of the Netherlands 6-1, 6-2. The Australian, ranked 71, served eight aces and converted four of six break points to swiftly progress to the second round.

Barbora Zhalavova Strycova of the Czech Republic ousted local hope, former US Open champion Samantha Stosur 7-6 (7-1), 6-2. Stosur continues to struggle to produce her best form in front of home crowds.

Garbine Muguruza of Spain beat the third seed, Agnieszka Radwanska 3-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2. Radwanska admitted after the match that her Hopman Cup-winning campaign alongside Jerzy??Janowicz for Poland had left her “a little bit” tired.

Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro upset sixth seed Ekaterina Makarova of Russia 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.,Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria advanced when American Madison Keys retired trailing 4-1 in the second set after winning the first.

The women’s top seed, Simona Halep, withdrew from the tournament Tuesday with gastroenteritis.