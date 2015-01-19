Dimitrov happy with start

The Bulgarian was rarely troubled in the match which lasted just one hour and nine minutes, with Dimitrov claiming five breaks of serve in total.

"It was a good start for me," he commented after the match. "Of course, I expected it to be tricky.

"The conditions were good. Court was great. I think it was just a little tough for everyone to get into that rhythm, to get used to the court. It was pretty windy today, so, yeah, I think overall it's been a good start for me."

Dimitrov reached the quarter-finals of the 2014 Australian Open, and he's hopeful of going all the way this year, explaining that he always aims to win.

"I always have goals, especially when it comes to slams, I would say," he said.

"I don't want to say the other tournaments are less important, but every tournament I enter is to win. In the same time, you know that a tournament can change your whole schedule, your whole world. So in a way, this is my goal: To basically win everything that I play. From then on anything can happen. But to set one goal in particular, I'm not sure I'm that type of a guy."

Melbourne Park is a venue that Dimitrov enjoys, with the 23-year-old boasting a legion of supporters.

"I always felt good coming out of here and always had great support in Australia," said Dimitrov.

"I feel like an adopted Australian sometimes, especially when you come out on the court and you see all the fans cheering for you, which is great. It really helps you and boosts your confidence. It's just little different to play out here, and I like the vibe. All positives leaning on my side.