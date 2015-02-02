Djokovic: I had a ‘crisis’

The Serb looked down early in the third set, having lost his footing a number of times to leave him struggling physically and at 2-0 down on the scoreboard. However, Djokovic was able to turn it around in fantastic fashion as he stream rolled Murray to take the third set 6-3 and the fourth 6-0.

Such was the world number one's recovery that there were suggestions that his injury trouble was not legitimate, a point Djokovic refutes.

"I think everybody predicted, it was going to be a big battle," he said.

"Very similar match to the Australian Open final in 2013 when we played over two hours (for) the first two sets.

"Tonight two-and-a-half hours (for) the first two sets. Very physical. Very exhausting.

"We both, of course, went through some tough moments physically. You could see that I had a crisis at the end of the second (and) beginning of the third.

"I just felt very exhausted and I needed some time to regroup and recharge and get back on track. That's what I've done.

"I just felt weakness," he added.

"But I couldn't call for a medical (timeout) because there was no reason."

While Murray was left surprised by Djokovic's recovery, he shied away from saying the Serb was faking, and admitted that he should not have been influenced so much by what was happening with his opponent.

"I would hope that that wouldn't be the case," said Murray.

"But if it was cramp, how he recovered from it, that's a tough thing to recover from and play as well as he did at the end.

"So I'm frustrated at myself for letting that bother me at the beginning of the third set because I was playing well, I had good momentum and then just dropped off for 10 minutes and it got away from me."