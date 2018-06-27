Tennis

Cibulkova: Not fair for Wimbledon to seed Williams

Dominika Cibulkova has said it “would not be fair” for Serena Williams to be seeded for Wimbledon.

The world number 32 spoke out ahead of a decision on Wednesday as to whether former champion Williams will be seeded as she continues her comeback following the birth of her daughter last year.

The 29-year-old Slovak would miss out were the All England Club to hand Williams – currently 183rd in the rankings – a seeding.

“I don’t think it’s the right thing to do,” said Cibulkova.

“I think it’s just not fair. I have tried and I should be seeded. If they put her in front of me then I will lose my spot that I am supposed to have.”

“It would be different if I was No 6 seed and they put me at No 10, you know,” added Cibulkova.

“I was a former number four, and it’s also like why should I not be seeded if I have the right to be?”

Williams has played just three tournaments since giving birth in September.

