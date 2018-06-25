Kvitova victorious in Birmingham

Petra Kvitova claimed her fifth title of the year when she defeated Magdalena Rybarikova at the Nature Valley Classic on Sunday.

The Slovak came back from a set down to defeat the fourth seed 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 in just over two hours on the grass courts of the English city.

Kvitova endured a troubling start, racking up 22 unforced errors as Rybarikova broke her twice to take a set lead.

But Kvitova regrouped and turned on the class in the second set, producing a number of powerful returns that saw her race off to 4-1 lead on her way to levelling matters at one set all.

The unforced error continued to fly off Rybarikova’s racket in the third as Kvitova earned a double break tp go 3-0 up.

The Czech did manage to break back and later save a match point, forcing Kvitova to serve out the match. The world number eight did so with aplomb, winning the final game to love to add another piece of silverware to healthy 2018 trophy cabinet.