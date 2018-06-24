Coric derails Fed Express in Halle

Borna Coric claimed a memorable title at the Gerry Weber Open following his defeat of Roger Federer in the final on Sunday.

The Croat earned his first ever victory over the 20-time grand slam winner, surviving a second set comeback to defeat Federer 7-6(6), 3-6, 6-2 on the grass courts of the German city.

The opening set was masterclass in serving, as aces pinged off both their rackets and Coric saved the only breakpoint late in the set to force a tiebreaker.

The veteran had the 21-year-old on the ropes, earning two set points. But Coric’s aggressive forehand was starting to click and he snatched the set away from Federer after winning the final four points.

Federer was the aggressor in the second set, forcing Coric to save two breakpoints before he finally broke him and served out the set to love to usher in a decider.

After swapping service games early in the third, Coric turned up the heat on his groundstrokes to earn the first break, then held to take a 5-2 lead. One final break cued massive celebrations from Coric, who picked up his second and biggest title of his career.

The moment that @borna_coric stunned Roger Federer for the biggest 🏆 of his career!

The victory means Federer will slip down to world number two when the ATP rankings are released on Monday. Rafael Nadal regains the mantle despite not playing this week.