Coric has plan for Federer

Borna Coric faces Roger Federer in the final at Halle on Sunday, but the Croat said he is not intimidated despite having never beaten his number-one ranked opponent.

The 21-year old has a 0-2 record against Federer, but was close to pulling off a surprise at Indian Wells in March when he led the Swiss by a set and a break before ultimately losing out 5-7. 6-4, 6-4.

Federer is aiming for a 99th career title in Germany and a 10th in Halle, but first he will have to see off a determined Coric who said he has learned from the experience in California.

“I think in that match I played almost perfect. I think it was a great match”, Coric said.

“I was really playing good and, you know, at the end I was maybe a little bit unlucky and again he showed us why he is Number 1 in the world.

“He played very good in the most important points. So, I don’t think I need to change anything. I need to try to play on that level which is not going to be easy for sure because I think that’s my best match of the season by far which I played. So, I’m just going to try to play on the same level.”

Despite being a clear underdog, Coric said that he felt that was not a bad thing

“It frees me up for sure but especially like I said because I’m in the final and I didn’t expect that coming here. I have really nothing to lose tomorrow. I can go out there and I can just try to play my best tennis.”

