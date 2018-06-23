Djokovic and Cilic through in London

Novak Djokovic and Marin Cilic are safely through to the semi-finals of the Fever Tree Tennis Championships following their wins on Friday.

The 12-time grand slam winner racked up his 800th ATP Tour win when he breezed past Adrian Mannarino 7-5, 6-1 in 79 minutes on the grass courts of Queens.

The Serb endured a rocky start, finding himself 4-2 down after being broken early. But Djokovic grew in confidence, breaking back twice to take the set.

The former world number one took that momentum into the second set, with swift service games putting pressure on Mannarino to hold. But the Frenchman cracked and Djokovic sealed the set in just 29 minutes to reach the final four.

800 ATP wins or more: Connors

Federer

Lendl

Vilas

Nadal

McEnroe

Agassi

Nastase

Edberg

Djokovic 👏 Congrats on joining the 800-win club @DjokerNole 🙏 and keep on climbing! #QueensTennis pic.twitter.com/JzvyYiZD2T — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 22, 2018

Waiting for Djokovic in the semi-finals is Jeremy Chardy, who defeated Francis Tiafoe 6-4, 6-4. Djokovic has not lost a set to the Frenchman in ten matches.

Meanwhile, top seed Cilic fought past the big serving Sam Querrey to win 7-6(3), 6-2, booking a tantalising semi-final with the talented Nick Kyrgios. The Australian was victorious in a tense affair with Feliciano Lopez, winning 7-6(5), 7-6(3).