Djokovic plays down Wimbledon chances

Novak Djokovic has played down his prospects of winning Wimbledon, despite the upturn in his form over recent weeks.

Djokovic continued his grass-court season with a convincing win over Grigor Dimitrov to reach the Fever-Tree Championships quarter-finals, at Queen’s Club.

After reaching the quarter-finals at Roland Garros earlier this month, the 31-year-old is beginning to rediscover the qualities which saw him win 12 Grand Slams and reach world number one.

But with his comeback from injury and loss of form still in its infancy, Djokovic believes that Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer must be considered more likely prospects to lift the Wimbledon title next month.

“Let’s not get too ahead of ourselves too early. I’m definitely not one of the favourites for Wimbledon,” Djokovic said.

“Roger is the clear favourite without a doubt. Nadal maybe hasn’t played well at Wimbledon by his standards, but he’s won it several times. He’s definitely one of the candidates to win the title.

Djokovic beats Dimitrov 6-4, 6-1. That was emphatic. Virtually faultless from the Serb. His first top-10 win since May 2017. #QueensTennis pic.twitter.com/5Hy6I5YW4A — Fever-Tree Championships (@QueensTennis) June 21, 2018

“I’m still finding my form. I haven’t had that consistency in my game. Mentally I’ve been trying to put things together in the last three or four months.

“These two matches have been exactly what I needed. I’m enjoying the grass.”