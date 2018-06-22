Federer sneaks through in Halle

Roger Federer saved two match points to earn a place in the quarter-finals of the Gerry Weber Open on Thursday.

The Swiss Ace was pushed to the limit by an inspired Benoit Paire, who would eventually go down 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(7) on the grass courts of the German city.

After Federer breezed through the opening set in just 27 minutes, it looked as if there may not be much more action to come from the pair. But the world number one lost his accurate serve is the second set and Paire piled on the pressure, leading to a double break Federer could not recover from.

The third set was a tense affair, with the duo holding strong service games. Paire would save two match points deep in the third to force a tiebreaker. There, it was Federer’s turn to be clutch, turning around a 5-6 deficit to win the tiebreak and the match 9-7.

18. Straight. On 🌱@rogerfederer saves 2 match points to defeat Benoit Paire 6-3 3-6 7-6(7) at #GerryWeberOpen 🇨🇭👏 pic.twitter.com/9f7oYY726R — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 21, 2018

Federer faces Matthew Ebden in the last eight after the Australian shocked sixth seed Philipp Kohlschreiber 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 earlier in the day.