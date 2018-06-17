Federer, Hewitt tip Kyrgios for Wimbledon run

Roger Federer squeezed past Nick Kyrgios on Saturday to win the Stuttgart Open on Saturday, but saw enough in his opponent’s game to suggest that he could one day win tennis’ greatest prize.

Federer has the edge on the young Aussie in their head-to-head record, leading 2-1 overall after Saturday’s 6-7 (2-7), 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) win.

After the match and with Wimbledon fast approaching, Federer was quizzed about how far Kyrgios could potentially go.

“A lot is possible. A lot of guys are very good, especially on the grass’, Federer said. “The challenge for everybody who wants to win a Grand Slam is to keep it together for two weeks, maybe three weeks.

“Not getting injured, not getting sick. Keep your level energy up. Try not to waste too much energy or drop too many sets in the first week, to make it easier to win in the second week if you like. I think his game is really good, very big.

“So you would think that Wimbledon is also a chance for him to do very well there, maybe win it.”

Australian Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt also backed the 23-year old to do well, saying physical and mental health were big factors for the talented Aussie.

“The biggest single reason why Nick is happy right now is that he is pain-free,” Hewitt said.

“There really is nothing worse than playing with pain. I did it myself in my career, playing with certain injuries and trying to deal with it and manage them.

“You want to practice ahead of grand slams but you can’t put in the actual time on the court.

“That would have been very frustrating for him. At least now he knows he is fully fit and he can focus on getting his game suited to grass.

Another couple of tie breaks with Roger last night 🤷🏻‍♂️ another great day 💪🏽🙏🏻and congrats to Roger for regaining the number 1 🎾🍀🌱🍃🌿🌵 onto the next! — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 16, 2018

“The thing is with Nick he has got a game that can still develop, and he can work on and improve in other areas.

“But the bottom line is he has got weapons, and that is a hard thing to counter for other players, especially on grass where he can hold his serve and take chances on his opponent’s serve.

“The biggest thing for him is to be mentally ready to play, and when he is, he’s played his best tennis, it’s no coincidence.”