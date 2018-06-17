Murray still hopes for more Grand Slams

Andy Murray still wants to add to his haul of Grand Slam titles, although he expects it to take time to get back into contention.

Murray will make his return from injury at Queen’s Club next week after being sidelined for almost a year, since aggravating a hip injury at Wimbledon.

The 31-year-old’s time on the treatment table had raised question marks over whether he would be forced to retire. But the Brit has not given up hope of returning to the form which saw him reach world number one and lift three majors.

“I always thought I’d come back and play again,” Murray said.

Andy Murray has confirmed that he will play in the Fever-Tree Championships. 😃 He will be in the main draw, which will be made at 12pm, live on our Facebook page. 👉 https://t.co/0W3I36Iqo0 Tickets – https://t.co/vWiou0zuw9 pic.twitter.com/8IMAGCPxPs — Fever-Tree Championships (@QueensTennis) June 16, 2018

“I would love to get back to the top of the game but if not, that’s okay. It’s not the end of the world if I don’t.

“I’m not expecting to win Grand Slams straight away.

“You don’t start playing after 11 months out and winning them – that isn’t how this works.

“It may have been different if I had four months of hard training and preparation. There has been a lot of stop-starting for me.

“The expectations are very low right now and I will reassess my goals when I’m back out there competing.”