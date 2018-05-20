Del Potro a doubt for Roland Garros

World number six Juan Martin del Potro is a big doubt for next week’s Roland Garros after suffering a groin injury.

The Argentine, who has been in great form this season, pulled out of his Round-of-16 match against David Goffin at the Italian Open in Rome on Thursday after feeling pain in his left groin.

Del Potro was 2-6, 5-4 down at the time.

He underwent medical checks and then posted an update on his official twitter account late on Friday.

“After the medical examinations today, it has been determined that I have suffered a groin strain (grade 1) in Rome,” the 29-year-old wrote.

“I have started to do rehab and will evaluate the situation in the upcoming days to decide whether I can play the French Open.”

The injury couldn’t have come at a worse time for the former US Open champion, who has been back to his best this year with recent tournament wins in Mexico and Indian Wells under his belt.

The year’s second grand slam is scheduled to start in Paris on May 27.