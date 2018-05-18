Djokovic sets up Nishikori clash

Former world number one Novak Djokovic reached his first Masters 1000 quarter-final of the season following a straight set win on Thursday.

The Serb showed snippets of his past form, regularly whipping his two-handed backhand down the line as he cruised to a 6-1, 7-5 win over clay court supremo Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Djokovic was on point from the get go, reeling off the first three games in quick succession on his way to dominating the opening set.

Put him on a string, keep him on a string. Sublime clay-court stylings from @DjokerNole 👌#ibi18 pic.twitter.com/rzdNjBncKR — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) May 17, 2018

The Spaniard bounced back in the second, breaking Djokovic to level matters at 5-5. But as often the case with Djokovic, he shone in the big moment and won the last two games conceding just two points, closing the match out with an ace.

The victory earns Djokovic a date with world number 24 Kei Nishikori. The Japanese star was too good for Philipp Kohlschreiber, rolling over the German 6-1, 6-1 in just 64 minutes.

Djokovic leads their head-to-head stat 12-2, with Nishikori’s last victory coming at the US Open semi-final in 2014.