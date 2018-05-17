Djokovic and Nadal sail into third round in Rome

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic both secured straight sets victories at the Italian Open on Wednesday.

Nadal was at his ruthless best against Damir Dzumhur, converting five of eight break points on the way to a dominant 6-1, 6-0 victory.

Dzumhur wasn’t able to earn a single break point of his own, and the match was all over in 62 minutes.

The King of Clay needs just an hour to conduct his latest masterclass. 👏💪 The 7-time Rome champion improves to 52-6 lifetime at #ibi18 with a 6-1 6-0 over Damir Dzumhur. pic.twitter.com/ESrCsgE7Hu — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) 16 May 2018

Djokovic was up against Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili and settled down after a nervy start to wrap up a 6-4, 6-2 victory after one hour and 18 minutes.

The former World No 1 needed to save four break points during a marathon seventh game but clinched a break of his own a couple of games later to go one set up. He then broke twice more during a dominant second set performance to complete the routine win.

4-time Rome champion @DjokerNole powers past Nikoloz Basilashvili and into #ibi18 round of 16. 6-4 6-2. 🙌👊 pic.twitter.com/cbcpdvW6Mp — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) 16 May 2018

Nadal is aiming for an eighth title in the Italian capital this week, while Djokovic will hoping for a solid performance after suffering six defeats in his 12 tour matches this year.

Nadal will retake the World No 1 spot he lost to Roger Federer last week if he clinches the trophy.

Also through to the third round on Wednesday was Japan’s Kei Nishikori, who faced a tough challenge in Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov but fought back superbly to send the third seed packing.

Nishikori dropped the first set but mounted an impressive comeback to secure a hard-fought 6-7, (4-7), 7-5, 6-4 victory.

Kei survives! 💪 2016 Rome semi-finalist @keinishikori wins a wild one over Grigor Dimitrov 6-7(4) 7-5 6-4. #ibi18 pic.twitter.com/ljf5uwyMHz — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) 16 May 2018

Other winners on the day included Fabio Fognini, Marin Cilic and Juan Martin del Potro.