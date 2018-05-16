Halep in cruise control in Rome

World number one Simona Halep took advantage of an out of sorts Naomi Osaka to reach the third round of the Italian Open on Wednesday.

The diminutive Romanian needed just one hour to ease past Osaka 6-1 6-0 on the clay courts of Rome. Halep took the opportunities that came her way, converting 6/7 breakpoints.

Meanwhile, Osaka, who was trying to overpower Halep, would notch up 29 unforced errors in a misdirected power game. Halep is hunting down her second title of 2018.

The victory earns the top seed a third round date with Madison Keys, who she leads 5-1 in their head-to-head stat. Later in the day, the 13th seed battled past Donna Vekic 7-6(2), 7-6(0) in a tense affair.

In an upset, world number 42 Maria Sakkari of Greece came back from a set down to knock out sixth seed Karolina Pliskova 3-6, 6-3, 7-5. Elsewhere, seventh seed Caroline Garcia defeated Timea Babos 6-3, 6-4.