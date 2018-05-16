Shapovalov through, Cilic delayed by rain

Canadian teen sensation Denis Shapovalov fought back to beat Tomas Berdych at the Italian Open on Tuesday, a victory that elevates him to Canadian number one.

The 19-year old, a semi-finalist in Madrid last week, had to dig deep against Berdych, recovering from a poor first set to eventually triumph 1-6, 6-3, 7-6(7-5).

The world number 29’s comeback win sets up a second round match against Robin Haase of the Netherlands, but more importantly it took him past compatriot Milos Raonic in the ATP rankings.

Meet Canada's new No.1! @denis_shapo survives Tomas Berdych 1-6 6-3 7-6(5) to reach the second round on his #ibi18 debut. He will be top-ranked 🇨🇦 in next week's rankings for first time. 👏 pic.twitter.com/0ufTyxjiAh — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) May 15, 2018

“I’m a little bit in shock,” said Shapovalov after finding out about his achievement. “It’s definitely happened extremely quickly. I’ve worked hard to try to achieve this a long time in my career. It’s crazy that it’s come so early… It’s a reason to keep working, keep staying motivated and hopefully I can keep going.”

Meanwhile, number four seed Marin Cilic will have to come back on Wednesday to finish his match with Ryan Harrison of the United States after it was suspended due to rain with the duo tied at 6-6 in the first set.

The last planned match of the day (🇭🇷 Cilic vs Harrison 🇺🇸) is suspended due to rain and will resume tomorrow at the Centrale Stadium. ☔ #ibi18 #tennis pic.twitter.com/BXU5bbV7yO — Internazionali Bnl (@InteBNLdItalia) May 15, 2018

Other seeds in action on Tuesday included David Goffin, the ninth seed going through after defeating Italian Marco Cecchinato 5-7, 6-2, 6-2, while 14th seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina defeated Nicolas Jarry 6-4, 6-1.

America’s Jack Sock (13) went out after a 6-4, 6-3 loss to Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany.

Bosnia’s Damir Dzumhur will play seven-time winner Rafael Nadal in the second round after he defeated Fernando Verdasco of Spain 6-3, 6-1.