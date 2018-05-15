Williams back ‘to win’ at Roland Garros

Serena Williams will be ready for Roland Garros later this month, her coach Patrick Mouratoglou has promised.

The 23-time grand slam winner will make a second return to competitive tennis in Paris despite not having played a clay-court tournament this season.

Speaking to WTATennis.com, Mouratoglou said he was “confident” Williams will be ready on May 27 and that she has a chance of winning.

Williams withdrew from Madrid and Rome after suffering two early losses on her comeback in March, when she lost to sister Venus in the third round of Indian Wells and Naomi Osaka in the first round of the Miami Open.

“Serena will play the French Open to win it,” Mouratoglou said. “Can she do it? Serena can achieve anything. After being her coach for six years, I’m even more sure of that statement.”

He also admitted that perhaps Williams had come back a little too early to the tour following the birth of her daughter last September.

I just put her to bed…. she did not wrestle as hard. I kinda missed it. I miss her. #beingserena @hbo wednesday Nights 10pm pic.twitter.com/d33sVQzlRg — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) May 11, 2018

“Serena clearly came back too early,” he said. “She was not ready yet but needed to feel the competition, so she decided to play even though she was far from being at 100 percent. It was a good experience as she realized all the work that needed to be done in order for her to be really ready.”

Mouratoglou said Williams, who will be participating in her first grand slam since winning the 2017 Australian Open, has been preparing at his academy since late April.