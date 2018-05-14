Zverev unstoppable in Madrid

Germany’s Alexander Zverev produced a clinical display to beat Dominic Thiem 6-4, 6-4 in the Madrid Open final on Sunday.

Zverev has been in fine form of late. In the build-up to the Madrid Open, he lifted the Muninch Open and then advanced to the final in the Spanish capital without dropping a set.

That level of play continued on Sunday as Thiem was on the receiving end of high-quality ground strokes from the back of the court that never allowed him to get to the net as he was able to in his victory against Rafa Nadal.

In the end, it was two breaks of serve at the start of both the first and second sets that was the difference between the players however Zverev always seemed to be in control of proceedings.

Zverev is now one of five active players to have won three ATP Masters 1000 events. The others being Roger Federer, Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

The German prodigy has also now won 18 sets in a row.