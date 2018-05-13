Kvitova outlasts Bertens to triumph in Madrid

Petra Kvitova claimed a record third Madrid Open title after beating Kiki Bertens in a gruelling three-set encounter.

While their last match was a one-sided encounter that Kvitova won with ease, this time around it was a different story, with Bertens providing a very stiff challenge.

After just under three hours, however, Kvitova finally wore her tenacious opponent down to complete a 7-6 (8-6), 4-6, 6-3 victory and clinch her fourth WTA title of the season following earlier wins in St. Petersburg, Doha and Prague.

For Bertens, she can console herself with the fact that she will rise to a career-high 15th in the world in Monday’s WTA rankings.

The opening two service games of the match set the tone for what was to come, with both Kvitova and Bertens having to fight extremely hard to avoid getting broken. And when Bertens did get the first break of the match a few games later, Kvitova immediately paid back in kind.

It was left to a tie-break to decide the first set, which Kvitova won by the narrowest of margins, but Bertens fought back bravely to take the second set via a solitary break in the seventh game to level the scores.

It all came down to the decider, as Kvitova finally gained the upper hand late in the third set to close out the hard-fought win.