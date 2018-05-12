Kvitova through to Madrid final

Petra Kvitova advanced to the final of the Madrid Open following her straight set win over Karolina Pliskova on Friday.

The tenth seed reached her third final in the Spanish capital after a hard-hitting display where she triumphed 7-6(4), 6-3 on the clay courts of Madrid.

The Czech duo didn’t hold back under the lights, prefering to out-rally each other with bruising baseline play.

It was Pliskova that broke in the very first game and held her lead for most of the set, before an untimely double fault – the first of six for the match – let Kvitova back in the set. After a swapping a couple more breaks they went to a tiebreaker, where consecutive double faults from Pliskova handed Kvitova the set.

The two-time Madrid Champion then broke Pliskova early in the second and went on to save three break points to maintain her lead before one final break sealed the match for Kvitova.

We're still in complete awe over this point from @Petra_Kvitova so we made it our shot of the day! #MMOPEN18 pic.twitter.com/HKshWsFcnK — WTA (@WTA) May 11, 2018

Waiting for the Czech in the final is Kiki Bertens, who defeated seventh seed Caroline Garcia 6-2, 6-2 earlier in the day to reach her first WTA Premier Mandatory final.

Bertens and Kvitova have are yet to face each other on tour, though the latter will enter Saturday’s final as the favourite.