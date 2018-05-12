Terrific Thiem ends Nadal’s run

Dominic Thiem ended Rafael Nadal’s superb run on clay with a straight set win in the quarter-finals of the Madrid Open on Friday.

The fifth seed took advantage of a number of unfamiliar errors from Nadal to triumph 7-5, 6-3 on the clay courts of the Spanish city.

After an early break in the first set, Thiem found himself 5-3 up but was unable to convert his set point and Nadal levelled matters at 5-5. But the Austrian troubled Nadal down his forehand side and broke back, after which he served out the set.

Nadal was again behind early on in the second but showed steely resolve to battle back and tie things up at 3-3. Here, Thiem found an extra gear, firing winners from everywhere as he won ten out the next 11 points and grabbed the victory on his second match point.

The 24-year-old ends Nadal’s 21 match win streak on clay and becomes just the third player afer Novak Djokovic and Gaston Gaudio to beat Nadal on the red stuff on three or more occasions.

The memorable victory sets up a semi-final with Kevin Anderson, who leads their head-to-head stat 6-0. That said, the pair have never met on clay, a surface that has yielded seven of Thiem’s nine ATP Tour titles. Earlier in the day, the tall South African defeated Dusan Lajovic 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-3.