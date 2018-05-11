Murray still aiming to play at Wimbledon

Former world number one Andy Murray is still aiming to return from injury in time to appear at Wimbledon.

Murray has not played competitively since last year’s championships at the All-England Club, with the British player undergoing hip surgery in January.

The 30-year-old chances of appearing in July’s tournament were thrown into doubt earlier this week after it was revealed that his grass-court season will be severely limited. The first event he has committed to is June’s warm-up tournament in Rosmalen.

Come on @andy_murray. We can’t let them speak about our matches as “a long time ago” 😂🤣🎥 May the Force be with you in recovery, my friend! #StarWarsDay https://t.co/eDjcKsTl5K — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) May 4, 2018

But Murray’s mother and ex-British Fed Ex Cup captain Judy Murray is confident that he will be fit to feature at Wimbledon.

“His goal was always to be ready for the grass-court season and, fingers crossed, that will happen,” she told the BBC.

“I’m sure when he’s got some news he will share that.

“The strength and depth of men’s tennis is so great that I don’t think anybody would want to come back into that environment unless you are 100 per cent.”