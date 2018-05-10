Bertens ousts Wozniacki, Sharapova through

Kiki Bertens secured one of the biggest wins of her career over World No 2 Caroline Wozniacki at the Mutua Madrid Open at Wednesday.

The Dutchwoman looked very comfortable on clay as she dispatched her Danish opponent 6-2, 6-2 in just 60 minutes to advance to the quarter-finals.

Now that's how you close out a match!@KikiBertens reeled off 🔟 straight points to complete her win over Wozniacki 🔥🔥 #MMOPEN pic.twitter.com/VKBt2R8quf — WTA (@WTA) May 9, 2018

“It was a really good match, I think one of my best matches ever,” Bertens said afterwards. “I’m really happy to be back here in Madrid – I think so far all the matches I’ve played here have been going very well.

“I was just going out there very calm, just going for my shots, and trying to play aggressive where I could… And of course if you hit almost everything in everything feels perfect!”

Bertens was surprisingly dominant, firing 29 winners to Wozniacki’s five, and even she couldn’t quite explain her performance.

“I don’t know! I was going out there and almost every shot was in, I hit drive volleys, dropshots, almost every shot. That’s not a normal day for me! Hopefully I can have a few more days like this here.”

Next up for Bertens is Maria Sharapova, who clinched an impressive 6-3, 6-4 victory over Kristina Mladenovic.

There is no love lost between the pair, as Mladenovic has launched several scathing attacks on Sharapova – once calling her out for being rude and then again after her drugs ban, but on this occasion it was the Russian who had the last laugh.

Also advancing was World No 1 Simona Halep, who defeated Kristyna Pliskova 6-1, 6-4, to set up a quarter-final with Pliskova’s twin sister Karolina, who beat Sloane Stephens 6-2, 6-3.

It’s always tough to play against the sisters,” Halep said. I always said that, because they have a strong serve. They can hit the ball very strong, so it’s a very good win for me.”

Third seed Garbine Muguruza was another high-profile casualty late in the day, going down 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 to 14th seed Daria Kasatkina – despite surviving a 20-minute service game late in the third set after saving eight break points.

Kasatkina was a break up at the time, and despite missing out on the opportunity to go 5-1 up, and losing her lone break in the very next game, she was able to shake off her disappointment and break again to bring Muguruza’s brave vigil to an end.