Nadal through but Djokovic loses again

There was no stopping Rafael Nadal at the Madrid Open on Wednesday, but Novak Djokovic’s miserable run of form continued.

Nadal extended his incredible winning streak to 48 straight sets won as he dispatched Frenchman Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-1 in the second round.

20 straight wins and 48 straight sets.@RafaelNadal keeps it going past Monfils 6-3 6-1.#MMOPEN pic.twitter.com/RKmdyYPLZi — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) May 9, 2018

That leaves him one set short of John McEnroe’s longstanding record of 49 sets won, achieved during his magical season in 1984.

Should he win the first set of his third-round clash against Diego Schwartzman, Nadal will equal McEnroe’s impressive feat, while another straight sets win will see him surpass the American’s 34-year record.

In sharp contrast to Nadal’s heroics, former World No 1 Novak Djokovic’s woes continued as he went down in three sets to Kyle Edmund.

One day after an encouraging first-round win over Kei Nishikori, Djokovic found himself outplayed by the English World No 22, who secured a 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 victory after one hour and 43 minutes.

Edmund had not taken a set off Djokovic in three previous meetings, but the Serb is no longer performing at the level he once was, and his 23-year-old opponent took full advantage.

Djokovic gave away the first set with a terrible service game while serving to stay alive, and while he looked much improved as he took the second set courtesy of two unanswered breaks, Edmund would swing the match his way after fighting back from 0-40 down in the fourth game of the decider.

Having battled back to stay on serve, Edmund broke for a 5-3 lead after Djokovic sent a forehand long and then served out the match with a minimum of fuss.

First career win over Djokovic!@kyle8edmund near flawless in a 6-3 2-6 6-3 victory. Moves into a Masters 1000 third round for the first time.#MMOPEN pic.twitter.com/XTjNOYDHU7 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) May 9, 2018

Edmund moves on to face eighth seed David Goffin, who defeated Robin Haase 7-5, 6-3 earlier in the day.