Muguruza rallies to defeat Vekic

Garbine Muguruza recovered from a set down on Tuesday to defeat Donna Vekic and make the third round of the Madrid Open.

The number three seed needed to dig deep as she recorded a 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory in just over two hours.

Muguruza struggled early on as Vekic broke twice to race into a 3-0 lead before the Spaniard eventually found her mojo, breaking back and earning more break points at 2-3.

Vekic, however, stayed strong and saw off the Muguruza comeback, breaking again before wrapping up the set with an ace.

Muguruza found a second wind in the next set, and began firing winners from all angles. The Wimbledon champion earning the crucial break in game seven before leveling the match at a set each.

From then on it was all Muguruza, the home favourite racing through the final set as Vekic tired to seal the match and move into the third round for the the first time.

Muguruza will play Daria Kasatkina in the third round after the Russian No.14 seed defeated Romania’s Sorana Cirstea 6-3, 6-1.

In other action on Tuesday, ninth seed Sloane Stephens defeated Australia’s Sam Stosur 6-1, 6-3, while Britain’s Johanna Konta went out after going down 6-4, 6-3 to American Bernarda Pera.