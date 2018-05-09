Routine win for Delpo, Raonic causes upset

Juan Martin del Potro cruised through to the third round of the Madrid Open while Milos Raonic knocked out Grigor Dimitrov on Tuesday.

The tall Argentine was taking no prisoners on the clay courts of the Spanish city, easing past Damir Dzumhur 6-3, 6-3.

The fourth seed raced to a 5-1 lead in the opening set before facing his first break point, which Dzumhur took advantage of to break back. However, Del Potro held serve to win the set.

The 2009 US Open champion took the momentum into the second set and held off two break points to go 3-1 up. Dzumhur had no answer to Del Potro’s serve after that as the world number six wrapped up the match.

Del Potro faces Dusan Lajovic next, who defeated Richard Gasquet 7-6(1), 7-6(1) earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, the big serving Raonic battled past third seed Grigor Dimitrov 7-5, 3-6, 6-3. In a match dominant by accurate serving, there were just three breaks.

It was still anyone’s match at 3-3 in the final set, where Raonic rallied to save a break point. He transferred the pressure in the next game to break the Bulgarian and go 5-3 up, firing his 12th ace in the process of closing out the match.

Elsewhere, 11th seed Roberto Bautista-Agut came back from a set down to defeat Jamie Donaldson 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-4 and Pablo Cuevas knocked out 12th seed Jack Sock 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-0.