Wozniacki: Key to clay is attitude

Caroline Wozniacki has not enjoyed much success on clay in the grand slams and does not particularly enjoy the surface but she is focussing on having the right mental outlook in Madrid this week.

Wozniacki started her Madrid Open challenge off with a clinical straight sets victory over Daria Gavrilova in the first round and then followed it up with a tense triumph over Ash Barty that went the full distance.

The Dane next meets with Kiki Bertens in the last 16 on Wednesday.

“It’ll be another tough match,” Wozniacki said.

“She’s a big server with a big forehand. She loves the clay. I haven’t had an easy draw here, but I don’t think anyone has. It’s just about going for it again. That’s all I can do, is go out there and do my best.

“I think it’s definitely a surface that I think evens out a lot of the playing field. I think there’s more people that has an opportunity here on this surface.

“I played a finals on clay last year. I think I played Stuttgart finals a few years back. There was one year I didn’t play on clay at all. It’s just I think part of the progress. I actually don’t mind it. It’s not my favorite surface, but I think I can play well on it. It’s just all about getting the mental attitude right. I think I have that. Then you just kind of take it from there.”

Wozniacki has the opportunity to reclaim the world number one ranking this week.